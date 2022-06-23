Last Updated:

After UP Man, MP Groom Chooses Bulldozer For Wedding 'baraat'; Says 'it's Part Of My Job'

A groom rode a bulldozer instead of a car or horse as part of his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh. He said he had been working with similar machines.

Purnima Mishra
Madhya Pradesh

Days after a groom rode a bulldozer instead of a horse or a car as part of his wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh, another such instance has been witnessed in Madhya Pradesh. These instances come amid bulldozers becoming a talking point in recent days for their use in razing the properties of rioters in Uttar Pradesh.

In the latest instance, Ankush Jaiswal, the groom along with his loved ones, was seen on a bulldozer during the wedding procession on Wednesday in Jhallar village under Bhainsdehi tehsil of Betul district. 

The video of the marriage procession went viral on social media. Jaiswal, a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job. “Therefore, a thought came to my mind that I should use such equipment as part of my wedding to make it a memorable event,” Jaiswal added. The loader bucket of the bulldozer was decorated appropriately for the occasion. “I sat comfortably on it during the marriage procession,” Jaiswal added. 

 

Why is Yogi Adityanath called 'Bulldozer Baba'?

The crackdown on miscreants with the use of the vehicle has earned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the title of 'Bulldozer Baba' by some of his admirers. The term 'bulldozer' has become as famous as BJP's lotus symbol in Uttar Pradesh. This was a result of CM Adityanath’s stern attitude against henchmen and mafias, whom he had warned that after coming back to power, he will run a ‘bulldozer’ of strong governance on them.

The UP CM had also mentioned bulldozers in his campaign speeches. In one of the election campaigns, he had said that bulldozers are used for building expressways and highways. "At the same time, we are using it to crush the mafia who exploited people to build their properties," the UP CM said. It should also be noted that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also called CM Yogi Adityanath 'Baba bulldozer' and said that he will lose the elections. Interestingly, since BJP came to power in 2017, over 67,000 acres of government land have been freed from the hands of goons and mafias in the state with the help of bulldozers.

(With PTI inputs)

