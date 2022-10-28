After Van Gogh, Monet, Climate Protestors Attack Vermeer’s ‘Girl With A Pearl Earring'

Amid the series of attacks on art and famous paintings by climate protestors of the Just Stop Oil organisation in Europe, another incident has come to the surface. Three climate protestors recently attacked the famous painting Girl With A Pearl Earring in The Mauritshuis museum of the Netherlands.

According to several videos surfacing on the internet, a climate protester glued his shaved head to Johannes Vermeer's 1665 painting Girl With A Pearl Earring. Another activist poured canned tomato salsa on the first one. The two protestors were seen wearing white t-shirts with the slogan "Just Stop Oil".

The second activist then glued his hand to the wall and was heard saying, "How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outraged? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very own eyes."

Activists attack Johannes Vermeer's artwork

BREEK - Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. pic.twitter.com/XzAZTOoBv9 — Steven Bakker (@Kolpen) October 27, 2022

According to New York Post, the police were informed immediately after the incident in The Hague, and three protesters were arrested. The painting was not damaged as it was protected by the glass at the Maurithtshuis museum.

Earlier this month, a series of similar incidents took place across Europe. Climate protestors threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers in the National Gallery in the UK, while some splashed mashed potatoes at Claude Monet's Haystacks in Germany. King Charles III's wax statue at Madam Tussauds was also smeared with cake by four protestors.

Image: ANI