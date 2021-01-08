‘Age Of Enlightenment’: Met Museum Gives Virtual Tour Of 17-18 Century French Rooms

On January 7, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, America’s only museum dedicated exclusively to the art and architecture of the Middle Ages shared a glimpse of its eighteenth-century French interior and decoration from The Wrightsman Galleries. Taking to its official Instagram handle, the museum shared a virtual tour clip from 17th-18th century French period rooms that picturesquely took viewers for time-travel in the historic past. Visuals from the tour portrayed the medieval cloisters from the early modern period in France during the ‘Age of Enlightenment’.

Alongside the video that took viewers on the course of a journey into medieval architecture, the museum wrote, “Join us on a time-traveling, globe-trotting adventure through @met_esda’s Wrightsman Galleries.” The clip depicted a single complex that incorporated rich middle age tradition from France. As the clip opens, one can grace their eyes with the breathtaking French artistic production and decor from 17-18 century which includes rare metalwork, unique paintings, sculptures, and textiles that complement the monastic building’s interior. The grandeur of the Museum's French decorative art collection piqued the interest of the viewers in a harmonious context.

Art aficiando inspired

An ex-staff member outpoured her love for the artistic decor the museum situated in the Fifth Avenue shared, saying “I miss being a weekly Saturday volunteer in the galleries and seeing my beloved MetMuseum—even virtually—gives me a real lift.” Another said, “These period rooms are my favorite parts of the Metropolitan. Thank you! Since these are institutional videos, why not pass the cords and enter the theaters for a more complete tour, different from what the general public can see in general?” One other said, “I feel myself as Sissi empress, thank you for sharing.” The virtual tour of the French design across the gallery’s passageways to period rooms invoked contemplation for virtual visitors fond of the French art and culture.

