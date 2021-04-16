'Aggressive Predator': Blue Pit Viper Coils Around Red Rose In Breathtaking Video, Watch

Last Updated:

An unusual video which has surfaced on the internet features an ‘aggressive predator’, which is a blue coloured snake, called the white-lipped island pit viper.

Blue Pit Viper

An unusual video which has surfaced on the internet features an ‘aggressive predator’, which is a blue coloured snake, called the white-lipped island pit viper. According to the caption, the species is found on the lesser Sunda islands of Indonesia. However, the blue variety is rare and is usually discovered at places such as the Komodo Islands. The video shows the blue snake coiled around a red rose.

Blue coloured snake coiled around rose 

Twitter user ‘gunsnrosesgirl13’ shared the video where the snake can be seen stuck up on the rose. According to the reports by Australian Geographic, the blue coloured snake is an aggressive predator. Its tendency towards fight over flight has made it an intimidating presence in the streets of Bali. At Bali, the snake is considered as one of the most common causes of venomous bites. It is also termed as the white-lipped island pit viper as it is related to the white-lipped pit viper.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 26K likes. "it's weird to think of something as an aggressive predator if all it really eats is tiny mice humans are way more aggressive predators in comparison. seems kinda silly for us to describe an adorable little blue noodle like that", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "I was expecting an attack. Rose and iPhone dropped, film of the sky, or close up of the ground, to the soundtrack of rapidly retreating feet and swearing. What a let down. Pretty snake btw". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "Pretty cool!".

(Image Credits: Twitter/gunsrosesgirls3)

