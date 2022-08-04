Indians bring out different ways to make their festivals in a grand and special manner. And while Rakshabandhan is around the corner, markets are flooded with rakhis, gifts, and sweets. Following the same, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has come up with 'golden ghevar'. The sweet is topped with a layer of 24-carat gold and is being sold for Rs. 25,000 per kg.

The video that has been doing rounds on the internet showcasing the special yet unique dish was shared by ANI. According to ANI, this special sweet has been made by Braj Rasayan Mitthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra. Ever since the news of this special ghevar broke, people have been visiting the shop to taste it.

Sharing the video, ANI wrote, "Uttar Pradesh: Especially 'Golden Ghevar' is being made in Agra for Raksha Bandhan. The price of Golden Ghevar is ₹ 25,000 per kg. The specialty of this Ghevar is that it is covered with 24-carat gold."

'Golden Ghevar' costs Rs. 25,000 per kg

Speaking to ANI, Tushar Gupta, owner of the shop, said the golden ghevar was made with the most premium ingredients and was covered with 24-carat edible gold layers. He added that his shop was making golden ghevar only on orders. The video of the delicacy surfaced on Tuesday, where the dish was encased in a red box.

For the unversed, traditionally Ghevar is a Rajasthani delicacy associated with the month of Shravan, Teej, and Raksha Bandhan festivals. It has a honeycomb-like crispy texture that is subtly flavored with sugar and then topped with dry fruits, saffron, or mawa. During this time of the year, one can find halwai shops in the Northern parts of the nation having a dedicated section for freshly made ghevar.

Image: Twitter/@AHindinews