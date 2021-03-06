Ahead Of West Bengal Election, Kolkata Sweet Shop Makes 'political Sandesh'; See Pics

West Bengal is in election mode at the moment with the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looking to hold on to the power for another term, while the feisty BJP seeking to make an inroad in the unchartered territory. It is not just the political parties, but the people are also getting ready for the polls. A sweet shop in Kolkata has unveiled 'sandesh' sweets marked with political logos and slogans, including images of leaders.

According to news agency ANI, Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Kolkata's iconic sweet shop since the 19th century, launched sandesh sweets with pictures and logos of leaders and political parties. Sandesh sweet is a traditional Bengali delicacy made up of sugar, milk, and other ingredients. The sandesh sweets that the shop launched recently are engraved with signs of political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress' flower symbol, Congress' hand, and BJP's lotus.

The shop is also selling sandesh sweets with slogans, such as TMC's 'Khela Hobe' (The game is on) and BJP's 'Jai Shree Ram', a chant that has upset CM Mamata Banerjee on several occasions. Meanwhile, other sweets are being sold with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal veteran Mamata Banerjee. According to the shop, the orders have skyrocketted as it is selling more than 150 sandesh each day. The price of the sandesh varies depending on the size as the larger sweets with etched images are selling for Rs. 170, while the smaller ones with slogans selling for Rs. 70.

West Bengal: Ahead of Assembly polls, an iconic sweet shop in Kolkata has launched 'sandesh' sweets etched with logos, slogans of political parties



"We make new items as per season. Customers are liking the election-themed sandesh & buying as per preference," says shop's manager pic.twitter.com/GFOBphaVqX — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

Shop owner Sudip Mullick, while talking to ANI, said this is not something they are doing for the first time. Mullick said they make theme-based sweets on numerous occasions, including during cricket and football world cups. Mullick added to celebrate the "biggest festival of democracy" they decided to make election-themed sweets.

2021 election

West Bengal will go into polls in eight phases, starting from March 27 with the final round of the voting scheduled to take place on April 29. This election is going to be one of the toughest battles for CM Mamata Banerjee, who will fight to keep her power intact, while the BJP will look to take the momentum upwards from 29 MLAs in the 294-seat assembly.

