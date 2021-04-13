'Aim For The Stars': From Slums To Discovering Asteroid, This Man's Story Wows Internet

From living in slums to becoming an adviser for the Indian government, the remarkable story of Aryan Mishra shared recently on social media has left thousands of netizens inspired. Shared on the official Instagram handle of Humans of Bombay, the short reel shows the journey of Mishra against all odd situations and achieving significant goals. The video shows images of Mishra living with his family in the slums and how he worked his way up by studying in a cyber cafe and discovering the first asteroid at the age of 14.

There was no turning back for Mishra who eventually became a lecturer in astronomy and travelling the world after becoming a government adviser and bagging numerous once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Shared with the caption, “It doesn't matter where you come from, believe in your dreams, work hard and aim for the stars,” the story of the young lad left thousands of internet users awestruck and inspired to reach their goals at the same time. Watch:

Netizens wish the best for Aryan Mishra

Commenting on the post, several netizens united to wish the best in life for Aryan Mishra and lauded him to take the adversities head-on and emerging successful. One Instagram user simply wrote “wow” while someone else noted that it was one of the most inspiring stories that he had seen on social media. One internet user wrote, “I feel so proud that I can tell that he's from my school” another noted, “keep shining.”

Another story that left people across the globe inspired is of Akshay Parkar, who was a star chef in 7-star hotels and cruise ships until he was sacked. However, instead of losing hope, Parkar set up a stall and started selling biryani in Dadar, Mumbai. His story gained online traction after it was shared on Facebook by a page called ‘Being Malwani’. The post laid out details about Parkar’s struggles after he was sacked from his job. In addendum, it also lauds the chef for remaining persistent despite adversities. The post which also shares details of Parker’s biryani stall left the internet inspired.

Image credits: @humansofbombay/Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.