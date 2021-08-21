Last Updated:

Air Fryer Price Drops To 4 Pounds At Amazon Site, Social Media Users Call It A 'glitch'

The price of an Air Fryer on Amazon is 4 pounds, which has sparked outrage on social media. Some buyers showed their happiness and some sellers got disappointed

Online consumers hurried to purchase an 'Air Fryer,' which was billed as one of Amazon's bestselling products, according to the store, whose website displayed the appliance for only 3.99 pounds (403.93 Indian Rupee), which is significantly less than what it normally sells for.

Air Fryer listed on Amazon at 4 pounds

On Friday, the price of a 4.5-litre RUXINGGU Air Fryer, which had previously cost 48 pounds (4,859.33 Indian Rupee), was reduced to 3.99 pounds on the e-commerce giant's site, causing a rush of deal hunters. It was one of the greatest discounts ever from the company, according to the UK media, with prices dropped by a stunning 92%.

The listing has now been removed from the site, but local media sources claim that Britons hurried to get their hands on the deal, with some even getting to purchase multiple devices. Users on Twitter were "gloating" about the steal. One customer wrote, "So glad I got to be part of the Great Air Fryer discount 2021."

Several people, on the other hand, were sceptical of the "discounted" price, claiming that it may be the consequence of a technical fault. "Can someone post an unboxing of the 4-pound air fryer when they get one!" said one user while yet another person said, "Waiting ...."

Air Fryer rate at Amazon stuns buyers in UK

Several customers were likewise enraged after learning that their orders had been cancelled by Amazon. One person took to Twitter to vent their rage: "Feel like I been scammed. 3.99 for an air fryer???" Another wrote: "Can't even get a cheap air fryer in this godforsaken country I just want to air fry and vibe, is that such a crime?"

An air fryer is a small countertop convection stove that simulates deep frying without the need for oil. A high-speed fan in the device pumps heated air, creating a crisp coating through browning processes. The device was touted as having a 30-minute timer and being simple to clean. According to the local media, the listing stated, "It offers special modes including chicken, chips, fish, steak, shrimp, pork and even cake."

(With inputs from ANI)

