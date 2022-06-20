Airbnb Guests Petrified By 'aggressive' Bear's Entry At Home; Cops Warn After Rescue Act

In a terrifying incident, guests at a California Airbnb were terrorised after a bear entered the house they were staying in. In an incident that took place last week, an “extremely aggressive bear” created panic among guests, who locked themselves in rooms. The guests then called in the police. The bear was searching for food and charged at the police officers who came to rescue it. The animal was not alone as its three cubs too were present on a tree on the premises of the house.

The California Highway Patrol, the police force in the area, took to Facebook to share photographs about the incident. The images showed a bear and a bear cub climbing a tree. Moreover, as per their Facebook post, the bear barged in through an open window, and while looking for food, proceeded to destroy the house.

Further, the force also reminded people that they were in a 'bear country'. “Good reminder to all who live up here and all that come to play up here, you are in Bear country and it was their home first!!!” it wrote on Facebook. The incident happened on June 15 in the Northstar area.

The cops warned tourists to beware of such incidents, and also learn bear safety tips.

Netizens appreciate the officers, 'Thank you for resolving'

The viral post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 3.1K reactions since it was shared. The incident led to a flood of comments. Netizens appreciated the police officers for ensuring the safety of the bears and the people.

A user replied, "Thank you for resolving without killing the bear. I know that was more work, less safety; and, in the end, that mama bear might have been out of her mind hungry trying to feed cubs and be fine in another couple of weeks or months. Good on ya! (sic)". A second user wrote, "So thankful the officers took into consideration the well-being of the mama bear, which also saved her 3 cubs. A BIG thumbs up to each & every one of them". The third user expressed, "So glad officers chased it away!"