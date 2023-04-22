Airline Issues Apology After Man Looses His Cool Over Crying Baby Onboard

Southwest Airlines has issued an apology to its customers who were witness to what the airline referred to as "unacceptable behavior" of a passenger who became agitated over a crying baby during a flight. The incident gained widespread attention after a video of it went viral on TikTok, showing the passenger allegedly causing the aircraft to be deplaned. The video, posted by Mark Grabowski (@mjgrabowski), has garnered over 216,000 views, as per a report from Newsweek. While the flight was reported to have been travelling across Florida, the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

The video, which began with a note stating "Belligerent passenger causes diversion," captured the unsettling scene of a child crying in the background as a passenger seated nearby became increasingly agitated. In the video, the passenger appeared to address airline staff, imploring them to calm the child down and using profanity-laced language. The spokesperson for the airline, when contacted by Newsweek, stated, "We do not have details of this flight to share." However, the spokesperson also commended the professionalism of the airline's crew in handling the challenging situation and offered apologies to other passengers onboard who were subjected to such unacceptable behavior.

Violent behavior by passengers is a persistent issue

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), incidents involving threatening or violent behavior by airline passengers have been a persistent issue, with a rapid increase in occurrences since 2021. While the rate of such unruly passenger incidents has declined by over 80 percent from the record highs witnessed in early 2021, the FAA acknowledges that more work needs to be done to address this ongoing problem.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) describes unruly and disruptive passenger incidents as "still rare", but highlights that they are a matter of "significant concern" to both governments and airlines. Such incidents have the potential to jeopardise the safety of passengers, airline crew, and the aircraft itself, underscoring the need for continued efforts to address this issue.