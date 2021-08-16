Airport Luggage Manager Shares Viral Clip Revealing How They Fit Every Suitcase In A Plane

We often hear while travelling, "you are responsible for your luggage", which is the most critical travel necessity. It should not be left unattended at any time. When travelling by plane, passengers lose sight of their luggage for several hours after delivering it to the departure lounge for security checks and loading. They only see their luggage again, when they get to their location. But before they could get their bags they have to wait patiently for them to arrive. On the conveyor belt, bags usually emerge uninjured and undamaged. They do, however, occasionally come out damaged or crushed. This raises the question of how luggage is handled and placed onto planes. Unfortunately, not much is known about the procedure.

A luggage manager has revealed the mystery

However, an airport luggage manager who is also a TikToker has uncovered the riddle of how all passengers' bags are adjusted and allotted space on a plane.

The highly instructional video depicts a plane's cargo bay and the process of transferring bags into the plane. A handler is seen building up a movable platform to carry all of the luggage in the video. They're then layered on top of one another until the cargo is filled. Depending on the airline, the procedure may differ. However, the video has provided the Netizens with a rough sense of how their bags are handled. The worker's attentive and meticulous handling of the luggage impressed several users. Some even remarked on the technology used to ensure quick loading.

The luggage handlers have a challenging job

In another viral video, which was shot on the cabin of a plane at a Japanese airport. Two luggage handlers are shown in the footage, their job is to remove the suitcases from the plane. The couple can be seen gently gathering up the suitcases and stacking them in the truck before returning to the airport. One man reorganises them on the conveyor, while the other man takes them up and neatly sets them in the trailer. People claimed that the task is challenging because of the required speed and a shortage of staff. The difference, according to an Internet user who used to work for a US airline, was the conveyor belt speed.

Image- Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.