Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' Memes Surface; Get New Lyrics Amid Rising Lemon Prices

The classic melody 'Nimbooda-Nimbooda' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is making the rounds on social media after more than two decades, not because it is being remixed by any film, but because meme creators have reimagined it to find a funny way to lighten the mood amid the skyrocketing price of lemons in the market.

Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' song has been given a creative makeover by content makers in the wake of rising lemon prices. Recently, one of the illustrator artists, Ana Patankar made a funny illustration and posted it on her Instagram page. She captioned the post, "Nimbuda nimbuda nimbuda NA LAIYO!"

The original lyrics were, "Nimbooda nimbooda nimbooda Arre kaacha kaacha, chhota chhota Nimbooda laayi do". Whereas the altered version of the song says "Mehenga Mehenga Chhota Chhota Nimbuda Na Laiyo".

As soon as the post hit the social media, it won the hearts of netizens having gathered over 7K likes and multiple comments. One user wrote, “Hahaha 10 Rs 1 nimbooda.”

Netizens react to exorbitant lemon prices with hilarious memes

Exorbitant lemon prices have now become fodder for jokes, alongside memes about the fuel price hike. The price of lemon went up to a whopping ₹350/kg in the national captial recently and its adjoining areas and the situation is no different from the rest of the Indian cities. People on Twitter, in particular, have been unusually chirpy in recent days as they poured out their creativity through tweets. Here are some more on rising lemon prices memes.

A hilarious meme created from a song Nimbura-Nimbura 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.'

A Twitter user went out of the box to create this rib-tickling meme from 2019 superhit film 'Kabir Singh'

#LemonPrice



Me trying to purchase Lemons.



Meanwhile my mind after seeing

it's price. pic.twitter.com/RIVm8oPnNU — Amit Jr Mushahary⚡ (@Jr_Mushahary) April 8, 2022

The web series 'Aspirants,' produced by Viral Fever and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, captured the interest of young viewers with its sympathetic plot. Even before the web series was released, a number of memes were produced based on various events. Similarly, the meme world didn't overlook the high lemon prices.

How can fans forget the famous moment from the film 'Three Idiots'? Amardeep Jha, an Indian actor, is well-known in the meme world. Her famous dialogue from the film on the growing price of Paneer is still evident to the readers.

For those unversed, the Bollywood song, Nibooda Nimooda, is from the iconic late-nineties film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Karsan Sagathia and Kavita Krishnamurthy sang the song, which features Aishwarya Rai and a group of dancers.