Last Updated:

'Power of Yoga' | Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra Hail Grace Of 125-yrs-old Padma Shri Awardee Swami Sivananda

Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga practitioner was conferred with a Padma Shri award, and several well-known personalities sent their best wishes to him.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Akshay Kumar

Image: Facebook/@Akshay Kumar, PTI, Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn


Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga practitioner was conferred with a Padma Shri award on March 21, 2022, and several well-known personalities sent their best wishes to him. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar hailed him for being in such 'good health' at the age of 125 as he shared a video of the Padma Shri awardee bowing down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Anand Mahindra was also among netizens who congratulated and hailed the yoga practitioner for his work in the field.

Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra laud Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share a clip of yoga practitioner Swami Sivananda receiving a Padma Shri award on Monday. He hailed him for being in 'such good health' even at the age of 125 and mentioned the video made his heart happy. Anand Mahindra brought his followers' attention to the 'power of yoga' as he shared a clip of Swami Sivananda receiving the prestigious award. He hailed him for his '125 years of dedication' and penned down a note about his 'grace and dignity' as he mentioned he was proud to belong to the country of yoga's origin. He wrote, "The power of yoga. A life spanning 125 years of dedication! The grace and dignity of Swami Sivananda is both humbling & inspiring. Proud to belong to the country of Yoga’s origin"

Several netizens also took to social media as they praised the 125-year-old for his fitness. Some also pointed out his 'grace and kindness' as he accepted the award and called it an inspiration. Twitter users also compared him to 60-year-olds, who do through health issues today as he showcased his fitness at the age of 125.

READ | Padma Shri Awards 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Sonu Nigam, here's the full list of awardees

Image: Facebook/@Akshay Kumar, PTI, Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

READ | Russian prof Tatiana Shaumyan to be conferred with Padma Shri for her work in literature
READ | Sandhya Mukherjee, veteran Bengali singer declines Padma Shri award, calls it 'demeaning'
READ | Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Chandraprakash Dwivedi 'humbled' to receive Padma Shri
READ | Dia Mirza shares a quote on 'Ahimsa' by Swami Sivananda; netizens pour love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra, Swami Sivananda
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND