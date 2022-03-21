Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga practitioner was conferred with a Padma Shri award on March 21, 2022, and several well-known personalities sent their best wishes to him. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar hailed him for being in such 'good health' at the age of 125 as he shared a video of the Padma Shri awardee bowing down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Anand Mahindra was also among netizens who congratulated and hailed the yoga practitioner for his work in the field.

Akshay Kumar, Anand Mahindra laud Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share a clip of yoga practitioner Swami Sivananda receiving a Padma Shri award on Monday. He hailed him for being in 'such good health' even at the age of 125 and mentioned the video made his heart happy. Anand Mahindra brought his followers' attention to the 'power of yoga' as he shared a clip of Swami Sivananda receiving the prestigious award. He hailed him for his '125 years of dedication' and penned down a note about his 'grace and dignity' as he mentioned he was proud to belong to the country of yoga's origin. He wrote, "The power of yoga. A life spanning 125 years of dedication! The grace and dignity of Swami Sivananda is both humbling & inspiring. Proud to belong to the country of Yoga’s origin"

He is 126 years old! And such good health. अनेक अनेक प्रणाम स्वामी जी 🙏🏻 ये विडीओ देख के मन ख़ुश हो गया। https://t.co/fWD2K01Jwt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2022

The power of yoga. A life spanning 125 years of dedication! The grace and dignity of Swami Sivananda is both humbling & inspiring. Proud to belong to the country of Yoga’s origin https://t.co/e9vMVVdpgx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

Several netizens also took to social media as they praised the 125-year-old for his fitness. Some also pointed out his 'grace and kindness' as he accepted the award and called it an inspiration. Twitter users also compared him to 60-year-olds, who do through health issues today as he showcased his fitness at the age of 125.

Remarkable thing is at 125 years of age he still walks up right without anyone's support. This is real power yoga. — Learner (@himanshu_tiwari) March 21, 2022

Yoga is Discipline, what we can see clearly from Swami Sivananda Ji. His grace and kindness always an inspiration for all of us. — Sagar Bora (@bsagar_official) March 21, 2022

we are just proud of these people, so humble and true to his work that he is just a big inspiration for all India!

🙌🙏 — Atul (@atulrajhans) March 21, 2022

Walking at 125 without anybody's help. And today people starts crawling in 60s. — गौरव भार्गव (@gauravb1694) March 21, 2022

Image: Facebook/@Akshay Kumar, PTI, Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn