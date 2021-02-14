'All We Need Is Love And...': Mumbai Police's Valentine's Day Post Is Sweet

With a pandemic shadowing the Valentine’s Day this year, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an important message for people. In its simple yet sweet message, the police department urged people to follow necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. “All we need is love, a mask and six feet distance this #ValentinesDay!,” they wrote.

While Indian health authorities have started the second round of vaccination in the country, the threat of the viral infection is still not gone. As per the latest data, the country has reported a total of 10.9 million COVID-19 infections as of now, out of which 10.6 million have recovered while 156 lost their lives. Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, all located in the southern part of the nation, remain the most affected stated.

All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/Q7OVoNBaak — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2021

'Be my valentine'

Alongside the message, Mumbai police also posted a nine-second video which depicted how love grows stronger with increasing distance. Since shared earlier today, the post has already went viral as people have like and commented on it. Some lauded the creativity of the department while others made funny memes regarding the message.

Happy #ValentinesDay @MumbaiPolice PROTECTING THE RIGHTOUS AND CONTROLLING & ANNIHILATING THE EVIL. 🙏 — MaxHeart.022Ⓜ️ مجاہد (@mujaheed_022) February 14, 2021

This valentines, Mumbai Police has friendzoned you — Yash Bajaj (@BhotSanskari) February 14, 2021

Yes..Right👍 — Swarna Bharat (@swarnabharat_) February 14, 2021

Read:Mumbai Police Seize 1,800 Kg Ganja Smuggled From Odisha;2 Held

Read: Kangana Ranaut Leaves For Bhopal After Two Hours Of Interrogation At Mumbai Police Station

Nash Country police's 'special deal'

Meanwhile, the police department in US’ North Carolina turned the occasion into a “special deal.” Taking to Facebook, the Nash Country police department revealed that the offer was open to anyone who had an ex-valentine, who is wanted by the law enforcers. As per the deal, any person who turns them in, could avail opulent gifts, including limited edition jewellery, stay at 5-star hotel amongst others. “Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” they wrote in the post.

Read: A Day Before Feb 14, Valentine's Day Moral Police Returns; Tears Cards, Writes Letters And Opposes 'foreign Culture'

Read: This US Sheriff Office Is Offering Opulent Gifts For Turning In 'wanted' Ex-valentines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.