Allen's Lollies Set To Launch Pack Of Their Signature Black Cats

Allen's lollies, which is an Australian brand of confectionery products, is all set to launch the much-awaited bag of their signature Black Cats lollies. According to international media reports, the feline-shaped candy was developed back in 1961 and added to the Party Mix bags which also contained bananas, milk bottles, strawberries and cream, red frogs and snakes. The company has now reportedly announced that from March 4 Woolworth customers can buy the Black Cats lollies for just $2.95.

While speaking to an international media outlet, chief campaigner Beau Ryan said that he has always been a part of the special few who truly appreciated Allen's Black Cat's. He further added that he was stoked to join the movement and come together as a community of Black Cats lovers who just want to enjoy the treat in its own bag. The aniseed-flavoured lolly also has an army of fans and Nestle head of marketing confectionery Joyce Tan said that the company had been inundated with requests and they just had to give the people what they wanted.

'Number one' lolly

Joyce further hopes that the Black Cats pack sells incredibly well so that it can be a part of their range form many years to come. She reportedly said that the Black Cats are, without a doubt, the 'number one' lolly that fans have wanted in solo packs. Before launching the solo Black Cats pack the company even followed the social media movement that connected aniseed lovers who were loyal and passionate about their lollies.

According to reports, it was in 2013 that an internet user asked a simple question, “Why can't we buy Allen's Black Cats?”, which created a stir among netizens. Several internet users then arrived in full force to demand action. One user even said that they only got 'three cats in the Party Mix'.

One user wrote, “Allen's lollies we want the Black Cats, please! I bought three packs of the Party Mix and there were only five in total, it just isn't enough. Why not do a limited edition and see how they go?”. Another said, “I love Black Cats I'm disappointed that we can't buy them separately”. “Black cats... Yum... I think if you trialled it you would find them popular,” added another. Nevertheless, after seven years, the company has finally decided to give what candy-lovers want.

