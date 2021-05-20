Alligator Chases Customers Through Restaurant Parking Lot In Florida, Later Rescued

People walking through a restaurant parking were surprised to see a 6-foot alligator in Florida. The alligator reportedly chased the pedestrians who called the police for help. Lee County sheriff on their Twitter handle shared the pictures of the alligator and also detailed how the animal was safely relocated. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to thank the police for the rescue of the alligator.

Alligator in the parking lot

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an alligator chasing people through a Wendy's parking lot. In the post shared on Twitter, the police said that the Deputies, along with a crew from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission relocated the alligator. They also joked about how the reptile may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger but has scared many people. Lee County Sheriff also shared pictures of the rescue of an alligator on Twitter. In the first photo, the crocodile sat on the grass. The second image shows a deputy trying to handle the reptile with a rope. In the third image, a deputy straddled the alligator while another deputy held a rope around its tail and another deputy stood nearby to record the whole incident on his mobile phone. Take a look at the post.

GATOR CHASE🐊



Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot.



He may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!



Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021

The post has caught the attention of netizens on the microblogging site who took to the comments section to thank the cops for the relocation of the alligator. One user commented, "This is Florida every day. Luckily the two gators in the pond next to us, stay near the pond." Another individual commented, "A unique skillset is required for being a deputy in Florida. Deputies required to be good with people, cool under pressure, and, on occasion, gator wrangling." "Thanks go to all deputies who helped promptly to capture the Alligator!", wrote another person. Check out some user reactions.

Thank You for saving the magnificent gator!❤️ — Barbara Bortles (@bsbortles33) May 19, 2021

Thank you for relocating the gator — TraceyK (@Hot4Cold) May 18, 2021

So glad it was relocated and not killed. — Angelwolf Photography (@AngelwolfPhoto) May 20, 2021

A unique skillset is required for being a deputy in Florida. Deputies required to be good with people, cool under pressure, and, on occasion, gator wrangling. — jonsimonson (@jonsimonson) May 18, 2021

Hangry or not he has to be in a car if we wants to go thru the drive thru. Plus he's not a wallet, yet, so he probably had no money either. Nice work guys! — Medellin Mets Fan (@HausigRich) May 18, 2021

Thanks go to all deputies who helped promptly to capture the Alligator! — agility4all (@agility4_all) May 19, 2021

IMAGE: leesheriff/Twitter

