Alligator Enters Church In Florida, Runs Away After Pastor Tries To Baptise It; See Pics

In a bizarre incident that took place in Victory Church. A four-foot alligator was spotted loitering inside the church premises at Lehigh Acres in Florida. Pastor Daniel Gregory took to Facebook to share the picture of the gator and said "the gator isn't ready to accept the lord" The post has sparked crazy reactions amongst netizens.

The hilarious encounter was captured on camera, showing the Pastor in the church building. Sharing the picture, Daniel Gregory wrote, "When a Gator shows up to your church but isn’t ready to accept the Lord,” along with hashtags such as " #welcometothewild #florida #gator #Wildlife". In the picture, the reptile is seen roaming across the church premises while another picture shows pastor Gregory taking a selfie with the alligator, a third picture exhibited him offering a card to the alligator. While the fourth picture showed a group of surprised people looking at the alligator.

Speaking to NBC2 News, Gregory said he was informed about the four feet alligator’s arrival on Tuesday afternoon by one of the church’s daycare workers. “He’s coming to church, get ready,” Gregory said in a recently recorded video.

The incident took place on June 30 and has garnered a number of crazy reactions and comments from netizens. Meanwhile, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission(FWC) warned Gregory about the harmful consequences that would've taken place after being so close and personal with the big guy. Adam Brown from the FWC authorities informed NBC 2 and said, “We certainly encourage the viewing aspect of it, but we never want you to approach a wild animal like that. It can be very dangerous,”.

Netizens showered the post with hilarious comments and amused reactions on Facebook. One user took to the comment box and wrote, "Hes trying to sign up for baptism!". While another person commented, "WOW". A third user wrote, "He’s the shy and quiet type that likes to praise alone from the back row undisturbed,”. Another guy wrote, “I think he wants to hear your messages,”. A fifth user expressed his shock and wrote, " CRAZY!!!!NOOOOOOOO".

According to NBC 2, the gator hurriedly crawled back into the storm drain, where it emerged after the pastor tried to baptize it.

