Alligator Spotted In A Fire Station In Florida; Netizens Are In Awe Of 'charming Fellow'

Firefighters in Florida received a charming surprise guest on May 18 and the pictures of the special visitor have surfaced on social media. The unexpected guest who came at the Fire Station 26 was an alligator. The pictures of the crocodile were shared by The Fire Control and Rescue District of Bonita Spring. The employees working at the fire station spotted the special guest wandering around the office.

Alligator visits fire station

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District have detailed the whole incident on their Facebook account. The firefighters in the post have mentioned that the alligator toured the firefighters bay. They had contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help but ended up acting on their own to "gently encourage" the alligator to make its way across the street to a wildlife preserve area. The pictures shared by the firefighters show the alligator at multiple places. Take a look at the post.

The post shared on Facebook has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to express their views. Some of the users lauded the firefighters for preserving the animal while others had hilarious reactions to the whole situation. One user commented, "Thank you to the FWC for guiding this guy to the preserve rather than trapping him."Another individual commented, "That’s a good looking fire station." "They have the cutest little claws", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

People walking through a restaurant parking were surprised to see a 6-foot alligator in Florida. The alligator reportedly chased the pedestrians who called the police for help. Lee County sheriff on their Twitter handle shared the pictures of the alligator and also detailed how the animal was safely relocated. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to thank the police for the rescue of the alligator.

GATOR CHASE🐊



Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot.



He may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!



Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District/Facebook

