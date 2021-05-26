'Always Text Back': Actor Kunal Bhan's Nani Gives Dating Tips, Says 'ghosting Isn't Cool'

Actor-model Kunal Bhan recently doled out dating tips to impress one’s partner in a video shared by the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay. The actor, who describes himself as “a dating noob”, made a shocking revelation in the video. He revealed that he seeks such dating advice from none other than his nani (grandmother). The grandmother is seen as a “love guru” in the clip while helping the actor in shelling out ways to impress a girl.

Grandmother shells out interesting dating tips

The caption along the video read, “Bring out your notepads, Kunal Bhan's nani is teaching us how to ace the dating game!” The video shows the grandmother dishing out dating advice. The first tip says, “Don't underestimate the power of flowers on a first date.” She follows this up with, “Being chivalrous will never go out of style.”

For the third tip, the grandmother says, “Don't be on your phone while on a date.” For the fourth tip, his grandmother shuns away some gender stereotypes and says, “Cook for her! The way to a woman's heart is also through her stomach.”

Towards the end of the video, Kuna’s grandmother asks women to not put up with ghosting. “Always text back. And ladies, if he doesn't, BLOCK HIM! Ghosting isn't cool.’ Dating in the age of the Internet is challenging and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it even worse. The hilarious and captivating video seems to resonate well with the users as they were quick to comment and hail the old lady for her cool tips. The video has gone viral with almost 7 lakh views.

One of the users wrote, “Already a fan of this nani.” Another user wrote, “ Best reel on granny today.” A third user praised the senior citizens and commented, “Nani is non-judgmental, be like Nani.” Another echoed similar sentiments and thanked the Instagram page for sharing such a lively video amid these stressful times. Kunal who is quite active on social media where he posts some cool content often shared videos of his shenanigans with his grandmother at home. Earlier, his grandmother had featured in a video where he started a series called Pick up lines with my grandmother where she would shell out some funny pick up lines.

IMAGE: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram

