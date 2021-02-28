'Amazing Spectacle': ‘Firefall’ Illusion Makes Waterfall Look Like Molten Lava

Nature is magical and the annual illusion of 'firewall' at Yosemite National Park in the United States proves it. Every year in mid-February, the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall making it glow like a cascade of molten lava. The natural 'firewall' is one of Yosemite's most amazing spectacle that comes to life for a short period of time every year.

Annual illusion of 'firewall'

The optical illusion occurs for just a few days each February, if the conditions are right. If it doesn’t snow or rain in the weeks before the window, the glow won't be visible. Also, if clouds roll in at the last second and block the sun, the 'firefall'' won't be visible, reported the website of Fox10phoenix. When conditions are perfect, Horsetail Fall glows orange and red at sunset. "In mid-February, the setting sun hits Horsetail Fall at just the right angle to illuminate the upper reaches of the waterfall. And when conditions are perfect, Horsetail Fall glows orange and red at sunset," reads a part of the caption alongside the picture posted by Yosemite National Park on Instagram.

Read: Mouni Roy Enjoys Nature At Isha Yoga Center; Poses With 'Shiuli' While Sporting Black

Read: Mouni Roy, Shakti Mohan And Mukti Mohan Shake A Leg At Punit Pathak's Wedding; See Videos

The Horsetail Fall is a seasonal waterfall that flows in the winter and spring. If the weather conditions are right, the setting sun illuminates the water flowing down the rocky face, making it look like fierce orange lava. Many visitors are disappointed when conditions are not right for the phenomenon and the optical illusion does not occur.

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Is A True Nature Baby And These Pictures Are Proof

Read: Mouni Roy Plays Tug Of War With Tiger At Dubai Park, Calls It 'best Day'

Netizens are dumbstruck by the image of the waterfall. The picture posted by Yosemite National Park has managed to gather more than 61,000 likes. The people took to comments to praise nature's beauty. "â£Are snow cables or snow chain tires required?", wrote one user. "So many knuckleheads, yet the beauty of Yosemite endures", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Holy moley that’s beautiful." "Gorgeous! Today might be a great day to see it!!", wrote another individual.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.