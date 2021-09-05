Amazing Video Of Tortoises Running In Yard That Leaves Netizens Shocked; Watch

In the fabled story of the Tortoise and the Hare, the moral and often-repeated adage was that slow and steady wins the race. In the story, the tortoise was showcased as the 'slowest' creature that won the race against the most active animal, the rabbit. Though the story conveyed a life lesson, it also portrays the tortoise as the 'slowest creature'. However, a recent video posted on a social media platform has blown the mind of netizens. In the 10-second video shared by the Instagram user, a group of tortoises can be seen roaming on a yard at high speed. Some netizens even commented that the poor animals were drugged. However, the video uploader revealed that the video was not an 'original piece' rather it was an 'artistic piece'.

Netizens left in state of shock after watching latest video

According to the uploader's social media profile, he uses 3D animation technology to make such 'magical videos'. Even though knowing the uploader is a skilled 3D animator, the social media users were amazed to watch the short video of the poor creature roaming at such a fast pace. Meanwhile, the video is now viral on several social media platforms including Twitter. The video, since being shared on the microblogging site, has garnered over sixteen million views and the count is still going on. Social media users also filled the comment sections with tonnes of witty comments and thousands of retweets. One such user commented, "Alright so the reason a tortoise is slow, is because if it were fast it would be horrifying." Another wrote, "I've never seen a turtle run. Was the video sped up? Next question - why are they running in circles? I thought only humans did that." The third user commented, "Amazing job they look so real I actually thought am I the only fool who believes turtles are slow on land."

