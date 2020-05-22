Amazon Prime Shares Different Moods Of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, Asks ‘Which One Are You?’

Amazon Prime recently took to Twitter and shared four images of Hathi Ram Chaudhary and asked netizens which among them captures their mood. The newest tweet by the video streaming platform is in reference to the latest Prime series Paatal Lok. Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, is one of the lead characters in the series and while people loved the character, therefore, it didn’t take internet users long to relate to the images shared by Amazon.

every hathi ram chaudhary pic is a mood. which one are you today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zxF1K0vzeJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 21, 2020

Netizens can’t settle on a single image

With more than one lakh likes, netizens flooded the comments section with their ‘mood pic’. While some Twitter users couldn’t just settle on a single image, others expressed that all the images described their mood amid the COVID-19 lockdown. One internet user wrote, “These are pictures of me from Lockdown 1.0 to Lockdown 4.0. Another user while describing each picture wrote, "Pic 1: Thinking about the lockdown, Pic 2 : Speaking to friends during the lockdown, Pic 3: Enjoying tea, Pic 4: Thinking "Ye lockdown kab khatam hoga”. In short.. all 4 mood!!”

The best emotion was when he was in the auto with Ansari and his son returning from the local goon’s house. — Tarun (@tara_rev) May 22, 2020

4th one

Kab hoga ye #lockdown khatam... — Aashish Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@dashhingaashish) May 22, 2020

Chaiwala 🤘 — Khanabadosh (@Khanabadosh1031) May 22, 2020

1st and 2nd is over and now in 3rd for being ready about 4th — Sumit Bhalla (@sumitbhalla1980) May 22, 2020

4th > when all is lost and yet nothing is lost. — §ŘƏƏ Ł (@shree2325) May 21, 2020

Paatal Lok has been creating a tremendous buzz on the internet ever since its release on Amazon Prime. The show has become fans' favourite and even celebrities are praising it. From Varun Dhawan to Rajkummar Rao, Ishaan Khatter to Rakul Preet Singh, many stars have praised the series and the cast for its amazing work.

The web series was released on May 15, 2020. The neo-noir web series is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films. The plot of Paatal Lok revolves around a cynical inspector who is on the task of investigating a high profile case leading him into a dark realm of the underworld.

