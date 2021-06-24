Amazon Mistakenly Delivers Thousands Of Parcels To New York Woman, Read What Happens Next

A woman in New York, US has revealed that she has received hundreds of packages from e-commerce platform Amazon sans placing any order. Jillian Cannan recently took to Facebook to narrate her tale astonishing story and said that the heap of packages that she received is so huge that it has now covered her front door.

Cannan said that she initially started receiving the packages on June 5. While she continued to receive multiple packages every day, she first thought that they were ordered by her business partner. However, as the deliveries continued she grew suspicious of the unwanted packages and thought she was being scammed or somebody was trying to clear their warehouse by sending the items to her.

It was then that she contacted the customer support service of the online giant to inform them about the mistake and return the items. However, she was told by Amazon executives that there was no glitch and that all the packages were addressed to her. Cannan then opened some of the boxes and found that they contained thousands of silicone support frames to use inside face masks in both adult and children's sizes, according to a report by NBC news.

Meanwhile, she continued to receive the packages in large freight trucks. Cannan, together with her husband searched the tracking numbers and scanning barcodes to understand what was going on. Additionally, they also tried to refuse the deliveries. However, all their efforts were squandered as the influx continued.

Masks for children's hospitals

It was finally this week that Amazon was finally able to trace the original owner of the parcels. However, Amazon told Cannan that she would have to keep the items already delivered or those that were in transit. concerned with what to do with the raw material, she decided to use them to make face masks for patients at a nearby Children's Hospital.

"After a few days of back-and-forth with Amazon, we are going to put together a decorate your own face mask kit for children’s hospitals. Amazon is going to donate the supplies for the kits to help make this a reality and we are going to take this opportunity to do something fun for the kiddos/healthcare workers who can still use the mask brackets," Cannan described in the Facebook post.

Image: jillian.marie.7773/Facebook

