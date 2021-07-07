Amazon Mistakenly Lists 1.8 Ton Air Conditioner For Rs 5,900

The e-commerce giant Amazon had reportedly listed a Toshiba 1.8 ton air conditioner for ₹5900. The air-conditioner originally cost ₹96,700 but Amazon mistakenly offered a 94 per cent discount on the item. According to reports, the customers had ordered the air conditioner at a discounted price.

Amazon mistakenly sells ac for ₹5900

The Toshiba 1.8 ton split AC was listed on Amazon’s India with a price tag of ₹5900. Amazon was reportedly supposed to sell the AC at ₹90,800 with a discount of Rs 5,900 but, the e-commerce company sold the AC for ₹5900. Eventually, amazon rectified the mistake and changed the price of the air conditioner on its website.

As per reports, the error has now been rectified and the Toshiba 5-star inverter AC has been listed for ₹59,000, at a 20 per cent discount from the original price. Reportedly, the customers have ordered the air conditioner at ₹5900 but, it is not clear at what price, they will receive the product. The e-commerce giant has not made a comment on whether the company will charge the customer the listed price or the customers will have to pay the original price.

This is not the first time the e-commerce company Amazon has made the mistake. In a similar incident, a woman in New York, US had revealed that she has received hundreds of packages from e-commerce platform Amazon sans placing any order. Jillian Cannan took to Facebook to narrate her tale astonishing story and said that the heap of packages that she received is so huge that it has now covered her front door. She contacted the customer support service of the online giant to inform them about the mistake and return the items. However, she was told by Amazon executives that there was no glitch and that all the packages were addressed to her. Cannan then opened some of the boxes and found that they contained thousands of silicone support frames to use inside face masks in both adult and children's sizes, according to a report by NBC news.

IMAGE: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.