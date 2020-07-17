Amazon Prime Shares Movie Dialogues, Netizens Define 'mood For The Day' With Funny Memes

As people continue to practice social distancing, Amazon Prime took to Twitter to share ‘moods’ of people who are staying home and getting bored. While asking netizens to ‘pick a mood’ for the day, Amazon shared four movie snippets with their caption which surely is relatable for those who are staying indoors in the midst of such unprecedented times. The post shared on July 16 is accompanied by four meme-worthy screenshots of popular movies.

The first image is a scene from Munnabhai MBBS and the picture features actor Sanjay Dutt saying “Haan thoda dard hua par chalta hai”. The second image is a snippet from 3 Idiots where Rancho’s guardian has a talk with the school’s principal about keeping in school. The caption of th image read, “Jaisa chal haha hai chalne de”.

The thirds image is from the famous movie Wecome and the image feature Nana Patekar saying, “Seh lenge thoda”. Last but not the least, is a screengrab from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and the caption of the picture read, “Chhod na yaar kuch aur baat karte hai”.

pick your mood for today pic.twitter.com/RwaYJxYLVM — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 16, 2020

Netizens find quotes relatable

Since shared, the post has garnered nearly 500 likes and several comments. While some internet users expressed that they could relate to Nana Patekar, others said that the scene from ‘3 Idiots’ is the most relatable situation currently. One internet user also shared a snippet from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’ in which Amitabh Bachchan can be seen saying “guess kart hum kahan hain?”.

Seh lenge thora — SARCASTICDESI 🇮🇳 (@Sach_in_Rajput_) July 16, 2020

Chhod na yaar kuch aur baat karte hain — Orjwan Isk ♐ (@OrjIsk) July 16, 2020

Ajab prem ki ghazab kahani — Vinay (@MasterVinay22) July 16, 2020

Jaisa chal rha h chalne do pic.twitter.com/wokaR3DBbj — Samosa (@SamosaKhaao) July 16, 2020

