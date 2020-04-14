The Debate
Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes In Telugu You Can Send To Friends And Family

What’s Viral

Here are a few Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Telugu which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Take a look at the quotes here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
ambedkar jayanti quotes in telugu

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is an annual celebration which is observed on April 14, every year. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Indian freedom fighter and leader Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and was the man who designed the constitution of India. Since 2015, it is celebrated as a public holiday in India. All the followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar come out and celebrate this day with a lot of enthusiasm. But this year it will not be possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So here are a few Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu which you can send to your family and friends on this day. take a look at Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu here. 

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu (Images)

ambedkar jayanti quotes in telugu

(pic credit: JNANAKADALI)

ambedkar jayanti quotes in telugu
ambedkar jayanti quotes in telugu

(pic credit: legendary quotes)

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Telugu

(Pic: Political greeting)

all quotes

Pic credits: All quotes icon

jayanati

(Pic credits: quotes garden) 

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu (Text)

  • "Neman Tyaa Prakramalaa Neman Tyaa Deshpremalaa Neman Tyaa Sagaralaa Neman Tyaa Gyaandevtelaa Neman Tyaa Mahapurusalaa Neman Aashaa Aaplyaa Babasahebaana. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!"

  • "Naman Teya Deshapremala Naman Teya Sagarala Naman Teya Gyaan Devtela Naman Teya Maha Purusala Naman Aassha Aapalya Baba Sahebana. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes!"

  • "Asa Bal Janma Aala. Sara Gaau Gola Zhala Gunapramane Nav Jyache Saaje BHIMRAWANCHI BABASAHEBANCHI Sarya Vishwat Jayanti Gaje !!! BHARATRATNA DR. BABASAHEB AMBEDKARANA KOTI KOTI PRANAM !!!"

Here are some pictures of the celebration 

 

 

 

