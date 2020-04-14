Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes In Telugu You Can Send To Friends And Family

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is an annual celebration which is observed on April 14, every year. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Indian freedom fighter and leader Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and was the man who designed the constitution of India. Since 2015, it is celebrated as a public holiday in India. All the followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar come out and celebrate this day with a lot of enthusiasm. But this year it will not be possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So here are a few Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu which you can send to your family and friends on this day. take a look at Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu here.

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu (Images)

(pic credit: JNANAKADALI)

(pic credit: legendary quotes)

(Pic: Political greeting)

Pic credits: All quotes icon

(Pic credits: quotes garden)

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu (Text)

"Neman Tyaa Prakramalaa Neman Tyaa Deshpremalaa Neman Tyaa Sagaralaa Neman Tyaa Gyaandevtelaa Neman Tyaa Mahapurusalaa Neman Aashaa Aaplyaa Babasahebaana. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!"

"Naman Teya Deshapremala Naman Teya Sagarala Naman Teya Gyaan Devtela Naman Teya Maha Purusala Naman Aassha Aapalya Baba Sahebana. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes!"

"Asa Bal Janma Aala. Sara Gaau Gola Zhala Gunapramane Nav Jyache Saaje BHIMRAWANCHI BABASAHEBANCHI Sarya Vishwat Jayanti Gaje !!! BHARATRATNA DR. BABASAHEB AMBEDKARANA KOTI KOTI PRANAM !!!"

Here are some pictures of the celebration

Participated in celebrations across Malabar Hill on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. #AmbedkarJayanti #MalabarHill pic.twitter.com/XO7i5DKKaT — Susieben Shah (@shahsusieben) April 15, 2019

Celebration at Samvidhan Chowk (RBI Sqr), Nagpur on the eve of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.#JaiBhim #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/Uda0ZIDhCb — Atheist ⚖️ (@DigitalAtheist_) April 14, 2017

On the occasion of Phule-Ambedkar Jayanti we want to share the work which our activists and artists had made last year 2019.



Jai Bhim, Jai Phule, Jai Birsa. pic.twitter.com/Q3E9eeODQs — BAPSA (@BAPSA_JNU) April 11, 2020

Ambedkar Jayanti celebration at Anand..hon..speaker shri Rajendra trivedi attended the event...

Thnx.. pic.twitter.com/PEijkqOJa8 — R G Gohil (@CollectorAnd) April 14, 2018

Celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Dt. 14-04-2015 at Ghuma Vankar Vas, By BJP Leaders

- Mahesh I. Patel pic.twitter.com/yz77dsBNnj — MAHESH PATEL (@bgnpmaheshpatel) April 15, 2015

@VijayGoelBJP : We are celebrating Dr Ambedkar Jayanti,will have a bigger celebration when power rates reduce by 30% pic.twitter.com/1N1EtqWuz7 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 14, 2013

