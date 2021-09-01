American Astronaut Celebrates Birthday With Expedition 65 Crew Mates; Netizens Are In Awe

There is no denying that a birthday is considered as a special day in one's life and people do make it a point to celebrate in their own way with their family and friends. It's common seeing people celebrate their birthdays on Earth, but have you heard of astronauts celebrating birthday parties while they are on the expedition? Yes, such a birthday was indeed celebrated by an astronaut on Tuesday, August 31. Astronaut Megan McArthur from America, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared a few images of her birthday celebrations and they have created quite a buzz on social media. "What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 crew mates! My #SpaceBrothers went all out: quesadillas and tortilla-pizzas with real cheese! Cookie decorating! Cake with chocolate "candles"! We haven’t unpacked the ice cream yet, so I guess that means a 2nd party? [sic]" she wrote while sharing the pictures on Twitter.

The post has gone viral since it was shared on social media. As of now, it has garnered 3,000 likes, around 350 retweets and accumulated several comments from people, wishing McArthur on her birthday. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "I really admire every bit of your work, am so amazed by your passion and wish you more and more years of space explorations [sic]." "Happy Birthday! How many people get to celebrate their birthday in space? Setting more goals for party planners! [sic]," wrote another. "Leave it outside the door. No one will steal it and it will be nice and cold. Happy birthday from Ireland [sic]," joked a Twitter user.

'Floating pizza party' by Astronauts

Recently, a similar kind of post was shared on Instagram showing astronauts relishing pizzas which had amazed the people on the internet. The short video clip shared by the astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, showed a group of six astronauts enjoying the delicious fast food at the International Space Station. Though, this was not the surprising part of the video. The people were stunned when the astronauts were seen assembling the ingredients of pizza while it was floating in the air. Pesquet, in the description, said the 'floating pizza party' revives his memory of enjoying the fast food on Saturday night on the Earth.

