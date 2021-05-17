Amid COVID-19, Doctors Groove To 'Seeti Maar' Song; Disha Patani Calls Them 'Real Heroes'

A video of a group of doctors dancing on the popular song ‘Seeti Maar’ from the recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram, has not only garnered praises from netizens but has also caught actor Disha Patani’s attention, who shared the clip on her story and captioned it “Our real heroes”. The video features a bunch of doctors grooving effortlessly to the film’s song while wearing scrubs and masks.

The caption of the post read, “Seeti maar Mandolin Cover by doctors! Such vibe and energy!”

The film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai features, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and was released on May 13 on the pay per view platform Zeeplex. Previously, Disha had stated that having a release is a blessing and she is overjoyed and grateful that the film is finally being released in the best way possible.

Netizens thank doctors for selfless service

Coming back to the post, since shared, the clip has been viewed over 38,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes and comments. Several users lauded the dance moves of the doctors and appreciated their spirit. Others even expressed how the clip lifted their mood. While one user wrote, “A big thanks for our doctors who are putting their lives at risk for saving our lives,” another said, “Brilliant...is an understatement”.

Meanwhile, with the second wave of COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, healthcare workers have been fighting the virus bravely. India witnessed a single-day rise of 2,81,386 COVID-19 cases on May 17, which pushed its tally to 2,49,65,463, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 35,16,997.

IMAGE: Instagram

