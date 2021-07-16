Amid COVID-19, Student's Campus Pic After Completing 1st Year Leaves Netizens Amazed

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, from educational institutions to corporate offices, almost everybody has switched to the digital medium. With the advancement of new technology, applications like Zoom meeting, Google meet, skype etc. has become a companion for students as well as working employees.

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of her campus photo that includes Google Meet and Microsoft Teams icons in the frame. "The first year ended, here’s a beautiful picture of my campus," tweeted the user

first year ended, here's a beautiful picture of my campus pic.twitter.com/PwAPyRcduM — prakriti (@idkyar) July 14, 2021

Netizens also share their campus photo

As the description of the screengrab was sarcastic as well as emotional, it grabbed the attention of more than thirty-four thousand netizens."If you try hard and are lucky You all will be tougher than most because of these tests times are putting you through," added another user. "That’s really sad seriously. Missing the best times of our lives," wrote a Twitter user.

Online classes creating a digital divide

However, the digitisation of the classes has also contributed to widening the gap between the economically backward students and those who have all luxury to afford modern gadgets. Several children belonging to the economically weaker sections across the country are unable to attend online classes as they cannot afford smartphones. With the COVID restrictions in place for over a year, schools have remained shut. Many poor families do not possess smartphones to provide their children with the opportunity to continue their studies. This is the plight of lakhs of families that are now seeking government's aid.

