Amid Rising Fuel Prices, Newly-wed Couple Gifted Petrol And Diesel In Tamil Nadu

As fuel rates continue to increase in India, a newly-married couple received unusual gifts as they were presented petrol and diesel as their wedding gift by friends in Tamil Nadu. Friends of Girish Kumar and Keerthana decided to gift the couple some quantity of petrol diesel as a wedding present.

The reception that took place for the couple in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district, saw the friends of the couple gifting them one-litre petrol and one-litre diesel as their wedding present at a time fuel prices have been skyrocketing.

Gifting unusual presents like fuel and other commodities whose prices have hiked recently is a trend that has attracted huge public attention. Earlier in February 2021, a newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu received uncommon gifts like a gas cylinder, a can of petrol, and a garland of onions. Also, a couple identified as Debasish Patnaik and Sibani of Purunabasti village in Jharsuguda district in Odisha was also presented with petrol as their wedding gift by friends.

Fuel prices in India

On March 22, the fuel prices in India hiked for the first time since 4 November 2021. As of April 7, the fuel prices have increased for the 14th time since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision. As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s data, on Thursday, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 95.87. Petrol cost in Mumbai is Rs 120.51, while diesel is Rs 104.77.

Across the country, petrol and diesel prices have increased and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. However, the fuel rate is expected to rise further as oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise prices in line with rising crude oil prices.

Media reports had earlier suggested a possibility of a fuel hike due to the Russia-Ukraine war which has put pressure on the global crude oil prices. As of March 22, Indian oil prices were impacted by global oil prices as 80% of India’s oil demand is met through imports. Across the globe, Russia is considered a key player in the oil trade.

(Image: Republic)