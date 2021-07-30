Amputee Dog Gets Adopted By Man With Prosthetic Leg; Netizens Leave Heartwarming Comments

A video shared on Reddit shows a dog being adopted by a human with a prosthetic leg. If you want a heartwarming tale to warm up the start of your day then, this heartwarming story of an amputee dog being adopted is guaranteed to leave you emotional. The video shows how a dog's leg was amputated after a fracture. The clip then shows him getting adopted by his new human buddy. Both the human and the dog are seen walking away from the shelter at the end of the film's final shot. According to the caption that accompanies the video, this is "the perfect match."

Take a look at the video:

Netizens' leave heartwarming comments on the video

The video, which was shared about a day ago, has received over 20,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. The clip's wholesomeness was repeatedly lauded by many, while others showered the comments section with heart emojis and love quotes. “The world may be messed up, but these are the moments that lift and encourage us to push through. Take care you guys,” wrote a user on Reddit. “That's cute, someone should make a dog prosthetic,” commented another person. “Shut up, I’m not crying YOU’RE crying,” wrote the third person.

Another heartwarming incident of a pet dog's bravery

Lily Kwan, a 10-year-old Toronto resident, was attacked by a coyote and the dog fought back, risking its own life to protect her. As a result of the incident, it was once again proven that dogs are man's best friend. The viral video has prompted everyone to praise the dog's bravery.

During a morning stroll with her dog in Scarborough, Toronto, Kwan came face to face with a coyote. Macy attempted to divert the dog with the help of a video camera posted nearby. The incident was captured by a neighbor's CCTV system. She screamed hysterically as she was chased and then fled to a neighbor's house for help. The little Yorkie, on the other hand, continued to fight despite being brutally attacked by the coyote and suffering severe injuries. "Macy" is a Yorkshire Terrier, which weighs 5 to 7 pounds, according to CTV News.

