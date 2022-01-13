Amputee Euan Murray Born With Fibular Hemimelia Donates 10 Prosthetics To African Girl

A teenage boy, Euan Murray, who had his leg amputated as a child donated his prosthetic legs to a young girl in Sub-Saharan African nation, Gambia, so she could attend school and keep up with her siblings. Wudeh, a nine-year-old girl from 6,000 miles distant, received 10 of Euan Murray's mechanical legs, Metro reported.

Murray was born with Fibular Hemimelia, a condition that is characterised by fibula shortening at birth. He had to get a below-the-knee amputation when he was 11 months old because his left leg didn't grow properly in the womb. Murray enjoys playing hockey and sprinting. Murray, who is 14 years old, has overcome all of life's hardships to become a passionate mountain biker and hockey player.

Euan wanted to help children in similar situations achieve their goals

Euan received his first prosthetic limb at the age of one and hasn't looked back since. Euan and his Bath-based family wanted to assist other children in similar situations in achieving their goals, so they opted to donate his unwanted legs to Legs4Africa, a Bristol-based charity. They connected him to Wudeh, then a three-year-old girl who lost her leg after a car rammed into her while she and her family were eating at a restaurant.

"Once children grow out of their prosthetic legs in the UK they are thrown away, which seems such a waste. We heard about Legs4Africa so decided to donate all Euan’s old legs to them, so they can be recommissioned. We were thrilled when we discovered they had been given to a little girl in Africa. With her new leg it means she can now go to school and play with the other children," explains Euan's mother Amy, according to Metro.

Evie Dickinson, fundraising manager for Legs4Africa said that Euan and Wudeh have established a fantastic bond from afar. In Gambia, prosthetic legs are exceedingly expensive, therefore Wudeh can now go to school thanks to Euan. Euan is an incredible role model. He is extremely athletic and self-assured, he further added, acording to Metro.

Wudeh has kept in touch with Euan and his family, and Euan and his family assist her with her school payments. We try to raise money for charity, and Euan's sister India, and his father have done bake sales, Amy added, Metro reported.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: Zebedee/Bav Media