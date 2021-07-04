'Amrapuri' To 'Sensation': Brothers Cultivate 50 Varieties Of Mangoes In MP

Jagdish and Rameshwar, two brothers with vehemence for cultivating mangoes have now left the world stunned by growing over 50 varieties of mangoes in their orchard in Rajpura, Madhya Pradesh. Their orchard encompasses more than a thousand trees of various mango varieties, including the world’s heaviest mangoes Amrapuri and the American variety called ‘Sensation’. According to ANI, the fruit growing siblings toured India and abroad to collect a ‘large variety of mangoes” for the purpose.

Talking to ANI, Jagdish and Rameshwar said that their colossal orchard also cultivates Amrapuri, a variety of mango hailing from Afghanistan. Each of the mangos roughly weighs 4.5 kilograms. “These mangoes from a single tree take different shapes. Also, they taste really good,’ Rameshwar told ANI.

Rameshwar & Jagdish from Madhya Pradesh's Rajpura village have both Indian & International variety of mangoes in their orchard, including mangoes from countries like Mexico, Afghanistan. "Mangoes from outside India are different in taste appearance & sold at Rs 1000/kg,"they said pic.twitter.com/JXGvsKjveq — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Another equally mesmerizing variety that the brother boasts of is ‘Sensation’ from Florida’s Mexico. Rameshwar described that the “delicious” variety of mangoes were first cultivated in 1921and sell for Rs. 1,000 in Indian markets. “It was first grown in Florida in 1921. These mangoes taste delicious. In the Indian market, these Sensational mangoes are sold at Rs 1,000 per kg,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mango cultivation in India

India is one of the leading exporters of mango and produces more than 1,500 varieties of the sweet summer fruit. Out of the aforementioned, roughly 1,000 varieties are cultivated for commercial processes. States of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are amongst the top mango producing states, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

In a similar story, horticulturists in Uttar Pradesh have managed to grow 121 different varieties of Mangoes on a single tree. They have done the same using the process of grafting, which involves joining plant tissues together. The 15-year-old tree, with its mangoes, has now become a local attraction in Saharanpur and attracts scores of people every day.

"The purpose of the experiment was to research new varieties of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a leading name in mango production. Mango horticulture is done extensively in the fruit belt of the district. Due to which research has also been done on new varieties of mango here," Bhanu Prakash Ram, Joint Director, Horticulture and Training Centre, Saharanpur, told news agency ANI.

Image: ANI/Twitter/Unsplash

