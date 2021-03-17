Amul Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo For Becoming Top Goal Scorer With Creative Topical

Amul on Tuesday congratulated the Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for becoming the top goalscorer in the history of football. In a creative topical, Amul celebrated Juventus forward’s world record during his incredible career. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Amul shared art dedicated to Ronaldo, that wittingly lauded his unmatched statistics which surpassed Pele’s tally of most goals scored.

The 35-year-old Portuguese forward netted a hat trick on Sunday with half an hour on the clock and a neat left-footed strike. He hit the 770 for Juventus’ 3-1 against Cagliari. Ronaldo hit the top score ever achieved by a soccer player in "official matches" as the semi-final of Coppa Italia against Inter concluded. In what can be called a benchmark score, Ronaldo's all-time tally hit 763, defeating both Josef Bican’s 759 goals and Pele’s tally of 762, according to The Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).

“CR7 becomes the highest goal scorer of all time,” Amul wrote in the caption of the topical commemorating Ronaldo’s success. In the tagline of the creative ad, the diary company said, ‘Pele Number Par Ronaldo’, implying sarcastically that the Portuguese soccer striker left behind the milestone goals achieved by Brazilian player Pele and made it to the top of the all-time scoring charts.

Pele congratulates Ronaldo

Recognizing his achievements, Pele congratulated Ronaldo in an Instagram post, saying: "Life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having. I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches.” Furthermore, he added, “My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honor, with great affection, as the symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years.” Ronaldo, who had also previously played for Manchester United (118), Real Madrid (450), and Sporting Lisbon (5), broke all records with his third goal over Cagliari, soaring on to new heights.