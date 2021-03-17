Amul Dedicates Its Latest Topical To Newly-weds Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied the know with Sanjana Ganesan, a TV presenter and dairy giant Amul took to their Twitter handle to celebrate the big day with a special topical. Using a caricature of the couple, Amul wrote, "Jas ko Preet mil gayi".

While Jasprit's character is seen sitting with a ball, Ganesan had the microphone in her hand. The couple was shown sitting on a beach, courtesy of their Goa (beach destination) wedding. The sub-text of the topical read, "Bowls you over".

Amul's topical received over 3,000 likes.

Netizens react

Jasprit-Sanjana tie the knot

As per reports, the couple got married at a villa in Goa on Monday. The duo had shared stunning pictures of their look, dressed in Sabyasachi outfits, in pictures from their Gurudwara wedding. Many other pictures and videos, like moments from their Haldi ceremony and grooving to a romantic song went viral.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah had opted out of the last Test citing ‘personal reasons’, and ever since speculations have been doing the rounds. Sanjana and Jasprit's marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI.

Jasprit Bumrah had left the India squad from the Fourth Test against England and could return for the ODIs after missing the ongoing T20Is.

(With PTI inputs)

