Amul Dedicates Its Topical To Microsoft's Internet Explorer; Netizens Call It 'creative'

Microsoft retired its web browser Internet Explorer on 15 June, after providing service of close to 27 years. With netizens sharing their memories regarding the web browser on social media, Amul paid tribute to Internet Explorer with a special topical. The farewell post dedicated by Amul for Internet Explorer has captured the attention of netizens.

Taking to their Instagram account, Amul India shared the topical dedicated to Internet Explorer. The topical features the Amul girl sitting on a chair in front of a desktop as the Internet Explorer's logo flashes on the monitor. The text written on the graphic reads, "Tera mujhse hai pehla ka internaata koi." The text on topical also mentioned, "Amul macro soft butter." The diary brand shared the tribute for Internet Explorer alongside the caption, "Amul Topical: Internet Explorer retires after 27 years."

The creative tribute of Amul for Internet Explorer has caught the attention of netizens. Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered over 41,000 likes and several reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, "So cute." Another user commented, "Nice creative." A third user wrote, "Nice memories." Check out some reactions of social media users:

Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer

Microsoft retired Internet Explorer on 15 June and it has been calling on its users to start switching to Microsoft Edge which it calls "a faster, more secure and modern browser" and "best for Windows."

Sean Lyndersay, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in the blog post released on 15 June said, "Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of support as of today, June 15, 2022." According to the blog post, people could still be able to see the Internet Explorer on their devices, however, when they click to open it, Microsoft Edge will open with access to IE mode. The blog post further stated that Microsoft will continue to support Internet Explorer on some versions, including "all currently in-support Windows 10 LTSC releases (including IoT), Windows Server versions and Windows 10 China Government Edition, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates (ESUs)."

Image: Instagram/@amul_india