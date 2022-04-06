Amul Has Hilarious Take On HDFC Bank's Merger With HDFC Ltd; 'Home Not...'

In the history of India's corporate M&A deals this year, India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd will merge with the country's largest private lender HDFC bank. The merger will likely result in substantial market-share boosts for HDFC Bank, given that HDFC Ltd is the largest financier of mortgages in India.

Amul, which is not only famous for its products but hilarious takes on a variety of issues, had its say on this merger as well, "#Amul Topical: HDFC Bank merges with HDFC Ltd. for India’s largest M&A! (sic)", read the caption. It was posted on Amul's social media accounts.

As per a PTI report, Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Ltd, said, "This is a merger of equals. We believe that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others". However, once the deal comes into the effect, 100% of shares of HDFC Bank will be held by public shareholders while the existing shareholders will own 41% shares of HDFC Ltd according to stock exchange filings by the firms.

Meanwhile, the merger was subjected to regulatory approvals from the RBI and other authorities concerned. As of now, HDFC Ltd has total assets of Rs 6.23 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank holds assets worth Rs 19.38 lakh crore. HDFC Bank owns a large customer floor of 6.8 crore and a well-diversified low-cost funding base for developing the long-tenor loan book.

'An urgent need of the country'

As per the PTI report, it was believed that the combination of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank is complimentary to enhance the value proposition of HDFC bank. Also, this will allow the underwriting of larger ticket loans and even enable a greater flow of credit into the Indian economy.

"The proposed transaction is to create a large balance sheet and net-worth that would allow a greater flow of credit into the economy," PTI quoted Deepak Parekh, chairman, of HDFC Ltd, as saying.

"It will also enable underwriting of larger ticket loans, including infrastructure loans -- an urgent need of the country", Parekh added.

(Image: PTI/@HDFCBankNews/Twitter)