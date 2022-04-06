Last Updated:

Amul Has Hilarious Take On HDFC Bank's Merger With HDFC Ltd; 'Home Not...'

Amul is as famous for its take on contemporary matters as it is for its dairy products. The latest of its comments came on the much-anticipated HDFC merger.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Amul

Image: PTI/@HDFCBankNews/Twitter


In the history of India's corporate M&A deals this year, India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd will merge with the country's largest private lender HDFC bank. The merger will likely result in substantial market-share boosts for HDFC Bank, given that HDFC Ltd is the largest financier of mortgages in India.

Amul, which is not only famous for its products but hilarious takes on a variety of issues, had its say on this merger as well, "#Amul Topical: HDFC Bank merges with HDFC Ltd. for India’s largest M&A! (sic)", read the caption. It was posted on Amul's social media accounts.

As per a PTI report, Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Ltd, said, "This is a merger of equals. We believe that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others". However, once the deal comes into the effect, 100% of shares of HDFC Bank will be held by public shareholders while the existing shareholders will own 41% shares of HDFC Ltd according to stock exchange filings by the firms. 

READ | PVR, Inox Leisure announce merger deal; to become India's largest multiplex chain

Meanwhile, the merger was subjected to regulatory approvals from the RBI and other authorities concerned. As of now, HDFC Ltd has total assets of Rs 6.23 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank holds assets worth Rs 19.38 lakh crore. HDFC Bank owns a large customer floor of 6.8 crore and a well-diversified low-cost funding base for developing the long-tenor loan book. 

READ | Sensex climbs over 1,100 points; HDFC twins shares surge on merger announcement

'An urgent need of the country'

As per the PTI report, it was believed that the combination of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank is complimentary to enhance the value proposition of HDFC bank. Also, this will allow the underwriting of larger ticket loans and even enable a greater flow of credit into the Indian economy.

READ | HDFC Ltd to merge with HDFC Bank in largest merger ever, to be owned 100% by public shareholders

"The proposed transaction is to create a large balance sheet and net-worth that would allow a greater flow of credit into the economy," PTI quoted Deepak Parekh, chairman, of HDFC Ltd, as saying.

"It will also enable underwriting of larger ticket loans, including infrastructure loans -- an urgent need of the country", Parekh added.

(Image: PTI/@HDFCBankNews/Twitter)

READ | Netizens disapprove food blogger's method of eating Masala Dosa in viral video; Watch
READ | Australia: Victoria Police's April Fool's Day prank about new camel division goes viral
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND