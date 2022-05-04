Amul Has Hilarious Take On Scorching Heat, Asks 'Itna Sun Kyu Aata Hai?' Netizens React

Indian dairy brand, Amul often shares its views on certain issues in a humorous manner, whether it's Elon Musk purchasing Twitter or the soaring lemon price. Now, the brand has come up with a hilarious take on the heatwave in North India. Amul shared an image on Instagram handle featuring Amul Girl holding an umbrella.

On May 3, the company released a photo of the Amul Girl holding an umbrella and wiping sweat off her face while the Sun watches her with an evil grin. The image's background appears lifeless, emphasizing the severe heat. There is a text on the image that reads, "Itna Sun aata kyun hai bhai?" and "Keep cool with this!" Amul wrote the caption, "Topical: Intense heatwave across India!"

Netizens react to Amul's take on heatwave

Since the post was shared on Instagram it has received a lot of attention from the netizens who were thrilled by Amul’s creativity. It has received more than 6 thousand likes and a huge number of comments. One person acknowledged the heatwave and answered Amul's question in the comment section stating, "Because its 45 degrees hot." Another person appreciated the artwork by the Amul team, commenting, "Drink amul kool nice art amul."

The third commenter said that in Bangalore weather is not as hot, stating, "Broo come to bengaluru... it's raining a lot... a different approach."

Recently, after Elon Musk acquired the microblogging site Twitter, Amul shared a post dedicated to that where it shared a cartoon of Musk, who is pictured sitting at a table next to a laptop, attempting to feed a spoon of butter to the Twitter icon, the blue bird. The text on the image reads, "Yeh cheez Badi hai Musk Musk."

Heatwave situation in India

In the meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the current heatwave in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and areas around Delhi is expected to end on Tuesday. On Monday, IMD predicted rain and thunderstorms in numerous regions throughout the country, including Delhi, which was suffering from scorching heat. Many parts of India have been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past few weeks, with maximum temperatures in certain cities hovering over 50 degrees Celsius.

Image: @amul_india/Twitter