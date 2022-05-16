Amul Launches New Ice Cream ‘Isabcool’; Netizens Say 'No Dard, No Jalan, Only Pleasure'

Amul, a brand known for its dairy products and creative advertisement, has again stormed the internet by launching a strange flavour of ice cream on Saturday. Though the brand always promotes products targetting young folks, this time, it has launched an ice cream called "Isabcool", potentially targetting older consumers. However, when the product was launched on social media platforms, netizens could not help themselves from commenting on the interesting choice of ingredient - Isabgol - a common laxative used in Indian households.

"Goodness of Isabgol with cashew and fig. Introducing the all-new Isabcool Kaju Anjir. A royal treat for your sweet tooth and belly (sic)," read the caption with a poster of the new product posted by Amul on its social media accounts.

Notably, Isabgol is a natural vegetable dietary fibre that is retrieved through the milling process from the Isabgol seeds. It is widely used in Indian households since ancient times. The elderly population and those who are suffering from constipation have been using this dietary fibre as it helps to increase stool and relieve constipation. Other than the elderly, it is also good for diabetic patients as well as those who want to lose some weight.

'Na dard, no jalan, only pleasure', Netizens react

Soon after Amul's announcement, netizens flooded social media with hilarious and witty replies. “Kabz main Avsar,” a user wrote, while another commented, “No Thanks”. A third user called ice cream a goof way of relieving constipation. "Na dard, no jalan, only pleasure,” he wrote.

Another user called the newly launched product a "clever way to feed laxatives to kids". “Amul launching Isabgol icecream. Nobody: Literally nobody: Constipated folks: Wow ! Can’t wait for it to come out," commented another user.

Amul launching Isabgol icecream

Nobody :

Literally nobody:

Constipated folks: Wow ! Can't wait for it to come out https://t.co/q98rPIYunh — Ratobus (@Ratobus) May 15, 2022

clever way to feed laxatives to kids lmfao https://t.co/5zG45qZYHJ — shekhar (@jshekhr) May 14, 2022

Hopefully they doesn't sell it in pharmacy... https://t.co/kG4Q7EHDti — Dr shireen barbhuiya (@shireenmumtaz) May 15, 2022

'Pehle vaccination, phir vacation'

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when the dairy brand promoted its products in such an innovative way. Apart from promoting its products, the brand also raises awareness on crucial occasions. Recently, in an effort to promote awareness about the new vaccination programme for children and teens aged 12–14, Amul has dedicated a doodle that says 'Pehle Vaccination, Phir Vacation'.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended that youngsters between the ages of 12 and 14 be vaccinated. In this animated illustration, the patent Amul girl gets her COVID-19 jab.

(Image: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)