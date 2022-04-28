Amul Shares Quirky Doodle After Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout; See Post

The dairy brand Amul never fails to surprise people on social media with its topical advertisements on relevant national and international issues.

The dairy giant has now come up with a witty post featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In its latest post, Amul has shared a cartoon of the tech billionaire after he bought the social media company Twitter on Monday.

Amul reacts to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Musk purchased the microblogging site Twitter for a whopping $44 billion in cash. Relating to the same deal, Amul shared a post that shows Musk sitting at a table next to a laptop, trying to feed a spoon of butter to the Twitter logo, a blue bird. The text on the post reads, "Yeh cheez Badi hai Musk Musk." It further added, "Share it, don't have it, Elon!" Since the post went online, it has garnered more than 1600 likes, along with over 150 retweets and a flood of comments at the time of this publication.

However, this isn't the first time that Amul has taken a jibe at SpaceX's CEO. Previously, when Musk expressed his desire to own Twitter, Amul shared a post that showed a cartoon of Musk trying to woo a bluebird to get inside a cage. The text on the banner read, "Elon flexes his muscles."

Elon Musk promises to make Twitter "maximum fun"

Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and has acquired a 100% stake in the social media company. With this, Musk is all set to bring new changes to the microblogging site, from featuring an edit button to maintaining free speech. In a series of tweets, Musk wrote, "Listen, I can't do miracles." But, he promised to make "Twitter maximum fun". He also revealed his plan to buy "Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in".

Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop/AP