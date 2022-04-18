Tesla and SpaceX owner and tech mogul Elon Musk's bid to purchase microblogging major Twitter has topped headlines since last week. With social media divided over the business behemoth's interest in Twitter, the ongoing furore has availed a mention in Amul's latest topical advertisement.

Dairy industry leader Amul, which is known for voicing its take on prevalent social issues, took to its social media handle to opine on Musk's Twitter bid as well. In the topical, the caricature of Musk appears to be holding an open cage, purportedly inviting a blue bird (with reference to Twitter) perched upon a tree's branch. Amul shared the post under the caption, "#Amul Topical: Billionaire launches hostile bid to take over Twitter!" Meanwhile, the text inside the topical ad read, "Elon Flexes his Muskles?"

As usual, Amul's topical was met with a plethora of reactions from netizens, many of whom closely follow the dairy major's posts. A user wrote, "Amul should get true recognition for five-plus decades of trolling! I mean they are real Meme Pioneers. Before even the internet culture hit in". The second user wrote, "He is actually setting twitter free to fly at it's full potential". The third user commented, "It is in a cage and Elon wants to set it free. Boy, did you ever get this one wrong".

Too Good 😂🤣😂 — Sumanyu Goyal (@SumanyuGoyal) April 17, 2022

I think this is the other way around, Elon just wants to release the bird from cage — Ankit Singh (@ankitsinghbeta) April 17, 2022

Lol. Cartoon represents the opposite. — Batman (@CurrentAffair85) April 17, 2022

Elon Musk's Twitter bid

Tesla boss Elon Musk is all over the Internet for 'almost joining' the Twitter board by offering a $43 billion cash takeover offer. However, just days after refusing to join Twitter's Board of Directors, Elon Musk made a massive offer to the company. The billionaire was eyeing becoming the owner of the micro-blogging site by buying it out for about $43 billion. Musk had offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which was a 54% premium on the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1. The offer was announced by Musk at the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, April 14. Confirming the same on Twitter, the Tesla CEO shared the link to his offer and wrote: "I made an offer."

