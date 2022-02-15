The success of the web series Rocket Boys have been creating a buzz among the fans. The eight episodes series based on the life of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai was released last week and has since captivated a large audience. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the show revolves around India's scientific journey, India's Independence, and the lives of two men who shaped India.

The film had earned major appreciation from the people and celebs alike on social media. With growing popularity, the series has been renewed for the second season. After receiving much appreciation, the show received praise for the movie from Amul, through its well-known topical format.

Amul gives a shout-out to the series Rocket Boys

Amul gave a shout-out to the series growing success and the storyline by putting its famous cartoon character into the get-up of Dr. Bhabha and Dr. Sarabhai who were the mastermind behind India’s scientific journey. The latest released series allowed people to learn about unsung heroes like Bhabha and Sarabhai who were not only scientists but also Renaissance (men). They encouraged art and culture and set up institutions. They paved the way for India to become what it has today.

The cartoon showed the friendship of the two scientists with the tagline ‘Sara Bhaye, Sara Khaye!” While sharing the cartoon, they wrote, “#Amul Topical: Popular web series, Rocket Boys on the lives and friendship of Dr. Bhabha and Dr. Sarabhai!” Earlier, during an interaction with Mid-Day, the show’s creator Nikkhil Advani confirmed season 2. While refraining to share an update about the same, he said that they had shot both seasons together. And now after a break, Abhay will work on the second season’s post-production.

The plot of Rocket Boys revolves around Dr. Sarabhai showcasing his passion to launch a rocket at a university where Dr. Bhabha is a professor. The duo establishes a bond, which gets affected when the latter shut down his cosmic ray unit. It then witnesses Dr. Sarabhai's proposal for a space program to former Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, being rejected as India faces attacks from China. The plot traces the on-off equation between the two amid the intention to develop the atom bomb. The series also stars Saba Azad and Rajit Kapur. Rocket Boys has been written and directed by Abhay Pannu.

IMAGE: Instagram/se7enangrymen