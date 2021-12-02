Amul's Latest Doodle Illustrates Panic Over Omicron COVID Variant

After the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of the possible Omicron variant threat, India on Thursday, December 2, reported the first cases of the new Coronavirus variant. The Ministry of Health informed that two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing.

Amul, the dairy giant known for its satirical perspective on current issues in their advertisements, shared an illustration on Twitter where the Amul Girl wore a mask and sat worried after the country reposts the first Omicron variant. Referring to the entry of the new variant to India, Amul wrote, "OMINOUSCRON". The company cautioned the post, "A new variant of the virus emerges".

Omicron variant reported in India

According to the Health Ministry, two men aged 66 years and 46 years old are currently under observation after they tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnatka. The situation is being closely monitored as all primary contacts and secondary contacts of the two men have been identified and are being tested as well, the Ministry said.

While the test to determine the new variant is underway in many states of India including in Delhi, samples of six people who tested positive for COVID-19, and another six samples from the western state of Maharashtra, whose results are awaited.

While the Centre government on Wednesday, December 1, announced new travel guidelines for international passengers arriving in India from "at-risk" countries. This is applicable for passengers travelling from countries including the UK, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Israel who will be tested upon arrival and cannot leave the airport without their test results.

If a passenger test positive for the new variant then one will have to receive the treatment and be isolated from any interaction. In case the report is negative then must quarantine at home for seven days and take a test again on the eighth day.

Different states of India has laid out different guidelines considering for travellers flying from 'At Risk' countries. In Maharashtra, all passengers flying to the state from countries listed 'At risk' be in institutional quarantine for seven days. While Delhi and Karnataka government have issued guidelines stating that all international passengers will have to undergo PCR tests on arrival.

(Image: @Amul_Coop/TWITTER)