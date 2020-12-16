'An Explosion Of Life': Over 92,000 Giant River Turtles Hatch On Brazil Beach

Tens of thousands of Giant South American River turtle hatchlings were seen on the sandy beach along the protected Purus River of the Amazon River in Brazil. According to footage released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), an estimated 71,000 hatchlings came out crawling in a mass emergence in just a day at the Reserva Biológica do Abufari (Abufari Biological Reserve). Another 21,000 more turtles hatched a few days later. The WCS Brazil conservationists have been analyzing the conditions for mass hatchlings in order to initiate the conservation and management of the endangered turtles subjected to the risk of hunting for meat and egg.

“For the giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is a most fragile phase,” Aquatic Turtle Specialist for WCS’s Brazil, Camila Ferrara said in the release. “In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival, the synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey,” she explained.

The WCS Brazil team of conservationists has been monitoring the adult females and their nests throughout the journey of laying eggs, hatching, and the endangered infant turtles flooding the beach in large numbers. This helped them draft an action plan to prohibit human presence at the site to prevent trafficking of the Podocnemis Expansa species of the turtle. The WCS Brazil partnered with ICMBIO and the project was sponsored by Fundação o Boticário.

'Global warming' reduced male population

Giant South American river turtle or the Arrau turtle is the largest freshwater turtle known to exist reaching lengths of three and a half feet (1.07 meters). It weighs approximately 200 pounds (90 kg) with a wide, flat shell and has been listed as 'Conservation Dependent' in the IUCN list. The turtles were considered critically endangered until the year 1996 due to over-fishing, deforestation, and hunting. The decline in the turtle male population has occurred in recent years due to global warming as the temperature of the nest determines the gender of the hatchlings. The warmer temperature implies more female hatchlings.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@WCS)

