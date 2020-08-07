IPS Officer Reveals Eye-opening Incident That Pushed Her To Start 'Mobile Safety'

In an inspiring story shared by Humans of Bombay on Facebook, an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer talked about how one incident acted as an eye-opener for her to set-up the 'Mobile Safety' van to help domestic abuse victims. Rema Rajeshwari, Superintendent of Police posted in Telangana's Mahbubnagar shared a particular incident regarding a domestic abuse case that opened her eyes about the increase in domestic violence incidents amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

IPS officer starts 'Mobile Safety' van

Rema revealed the case to HOB, where she said that she received a call from a woman who lives in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who called her and asked for help. Rema said that the woman in 'extreme distress' as her sister hadn't called her in three days and wanted the police to check on her at her home where she lived with her husband, an abuser who used to hit his wife regularly. Rema immediately dispatched a team to the man's house, where they discovered the woman with bruises all over her face and body reportedly lying without having a single drop of water in 3 days.

The police filed a complaint against the man and sent the woman to a hospital where she recovered within days. The woman who had called Rema dialed her again but this time asking her to arrange for her sister to return to Kanpur. Rema got all the passes for inter-state travel and made sure she was home safely. The incident opened her eyes following which she set up 'Mobile Safety'– a vehicle with police officials doing rounds across the district. According to Rema, the team in 2 weeks discovered 40 cases of domestic violence across the district.

Rema said that her team over the past three months has helped around 11,000 migrant labourers reach home, has worked nights and days at naka bandhis, and has helped the authorities trace contacts of COVID-19 patients. Because of this, the majority of her team members tested positive for coronavirus last week and have been quarantined. But despite all of this, Rema says that they are calling her every day to ask only one question, "Madam! When can we get back in action?"

