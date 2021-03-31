An Off-duty Firefighter Removes Over 15,000 Bees From Car, Netizens Say 'Bee-utiful Job'

An off duty firefighter in New Mexico recently pulled off a daring stunt and helped remove thousands of bees from a car parked outside a grocery store. According to a Facebook post by the Las Cruces Fire Department, on March 28, a man returned to his car from shopping to find a swarm of 15,000 bees inside it after leaving his vehicle’s window open. The fire services were then called to help, including an off-duty fireman Jesse Johnson, who works as a beekeeper in his spare time.

As per the social media post, Johnson arrived at the store all geared up to safely remove the bees using a hive kit and lemongrass oil. The Fire Department spent two hours at the scene during which they also blocked off the nearby area to ensure the safety of other shoppers. They further explained that the driver of the car actually began to drive off before noticing the large swarm in the back of his car.

"After blocking off the immediate area to ensure the safety of nearby shoppers, Las Cruces firefighters called upon the services of off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson who, in his spare time, is a beekeeper," the department said in a post to Facebook. READ | Income Tax website crashes on the last date to file tax return, Netizens complain

"Johnson arrived with the proper tools for the trade – a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves and proper attire – and was successful in removing the bees from the car and relocating them to a more suitable location," they added. READ | Video: 'Flower man' steals the show at wedding; netizens say 'refreshing to see'

'Job well done'

The post, which shared pictures of Johnson doing his work, has now garnered several likes and comments. While some users asked how did so many bees get in the car, others lauded Johnson for his “great job”. One user wrote, “Thank you for a job well done,” another added, “Save the bees!! Great job”. “Nice work Jesse,” added third. “Great Job Bees are almost on the existing list thank you,” wrote fourth.

(Image: Facebook)



