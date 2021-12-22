Last Updated:

An Optical Illusion Photo Asking To Find 'curved Lines' Leaves Netizens Amused; See Pic

Recently, an image of a curved line that was posted by a genomics researcher went viral, who have requested users to identify the curved lines. Take a look

Optical illusion

Image: Twitter/ @LaurelCoons


Solving puzzles are a favourite time pass activity for many and there is a separate fanbase for optical illusions. These illusions tend to tickle the brain cells as well as confuse the minds and one such optical illusion has been resurfaced in social media which led netizens to exercise their brains. Recently, a post shared by a genomics researcher went viral, who have requested users to identify the curved lines in it.

The illusion photo was uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter under the username, “@LaurelCoons” who has captioned the image, “Find the curved line …” The viral illusion photo features a grid created on a granite-like textured background with multiple green lines on it. When one will take a first look at the image, then they will witness numerous curving lines, However, if one tries to concentrate on one particular box and try to pinpoint it, they appear as a straight line.

Take a look at the illusion photo with a curved line: 

Netizens' reactions to the amazing viral illusion photo

The photo ever since uploaded took users by surprise, and it garnered 4,239 likes as well 1052 retweets. The viral image has even received several amusing comments, while, many others have even posted several other optical illusion photos in the comment section. A social media user wrote, “Its design gives you an illusion, once you identify the curved mark on tiles the only thing you will see is the straight green line.” While other has written, “For real. I searched “optical illusions” on JSTOR and lost a weekend. This one is wild.” and the Third wrote, “I can only see straight lines in that, no curved lines.” 

While there are few individuals who have even explained the trick, among them, one wrote, “The blocks in the squares have suggested curves running through them. When your eye moves across the picture, your brain sees that background pattern as the continuation of a line that has moved from the centre of the field of vision.” 

(Image: Twitter/ @LaurelCoons)

