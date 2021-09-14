Anand Mahindra 'amazed' At Bolero's Water-wading Ability Through Bonnet-deep Floods; WATCH

Business magnate Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, has once again got the attention of twitter users sharing photographs and videos that has the potential to promote his automobile company. In his latest post, he shared a video of his company manufactured SUV, known for its resilience when it comes to bad roads. The video starts with the SUV Bolero wading through water as high as the bonnet in the flooded streets of Rajkot in Gujarat. In the 30-second video short clip, a Bolero deputed in Rajkot Police duty can be seen wading through the water where no other cars are seen on the road.

Have a look at Anand Mahindra roads tweet:

Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed. https://t.co/Co5nve9uwd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2021

The video has amazed the chairman of the Mahindra Group. He took the microblogging site and wrote, "Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed." It is worth noting that the company had first introduced Bolero in 2000 after which it become one of the darlings of the Indian buyers, especially in North India. It has been a consistent performer for Mahindra over the years and has been its best-selling model for quite some time. Meanwhile, the video which was reshared by Anand Mahindra is now viral on social media platforms including, Twitter.

Netizens are also amazed to watch how Bolero wades through water-logged roads

Since being shared, it has garnered over twenty thousand views and counting. Some social media users who seem to be fans of the automobile also took to the comment section to share their experiences. "Looks like someone driving in the middle of a river. Impressive. Proudly Made In India," wrote such user. "Sir from Goa to Dudhsagar falls. The only vehicle which goes up there and comes down every day is Mahindra Bolero. I was literally amazed how I saw 1000 cars and all bolero," wrote another user.

Have a look at some of his recent posts that went viral

So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/9A2ayRPXjL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2021

This time, the technology freak has not shared anything related to gadgets; on Sunday, he took to the microblogging site and shared a video of two tigers wandering on the roads. In the two-minute video, two tigers were recorded roaming the roads, and a motorbike could be seen left abandoned by the rider, fearing danger from the two big giants.

After some time, the big cats were seen going back into the dark jungles around the road. Although it is often to watch a video of a tiger roaming on the roads, netizens found the caption quite interesting. "So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent," read the caption of the viral post.

(Image: Twitter/@MahindraBolero/PTI)