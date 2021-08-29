Anand Mahindra Apologises To 10yr Old Kalaripayattu Artist For Calling Him A 'young Woman'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote an apology tweet to a 10-year old boy who practises Kalaripayattu, ancient martial art, for having misidentified the gender and calling him a "young woman". The businessman had shared a video clip on Twitter of a boy practising Kalaripayattu and wrote “WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way!”. While the boy responded to the post and corrected Anand Mahindra's error, saying, "I am not a girl. I am a 10-year-old boy".

Earlier the industrialist had shared the video and wrote, "WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention".

While Neelakandan Nair, a student of the Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy in Kerala, responded to the tweet and said, "Thanks a lot for your support and encouragement sir! A small correction - I am not a girl, I am a 10-year-old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu".

Upon receiving this message, Anand Mahindra posted an apology note, "A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…! I request @thebetterindia to also amend their tweet which had gotten my attention".

About Kalaripayattu martial art

Kalaripayattu, the pride of Kerala, is considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world. This ancient art form was originated in Kerala, believed to have introduced by Lord Parashurama over six thousand years ago. The art form is passed down from guru to student, with its distinct style and code of ethics in line with Kerala’s unique culture, history and geography

The goal of Kalaripayattu is self-improvement or self-perfection, regarded as a reward in and of itself, yet without the belts, awards or alternative forms of recognition that are bestowed in the other martial arts. And today, the martial art form is practised to harness one’s body-mind powers in order to craft an ideal self than how to prepare for mortal combat.

(Image credit: PTI/TWITTER)