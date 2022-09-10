Anand Mahindra Bids Unique Farewell To Ganpati, Marks End Of Ganesh Chaturthi; WATCH

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra might be famous as one of the notable entrepreneurs in the country, but his Twitter posts never fail to pique the interest of the netizens. Mahindra's views on everything under the sun often leave his fans impressed, entertained, or in splits. Recently, the business tycoon used an interesting video to mark the end of Ganesh Chaturti.

The video opens up to show an elephant calf flailing his trunk adorably. Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk…and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year…". The last day of Ganesh Chaturthi is the day when the Ganesh idols are immersed.

I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk…and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year… pic.twitter.com/SN7Z7uuEzC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2022

Ganesh Visarjan or Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony is marked at the end of the 10-day long festival. On this devotees wish lord Ganesha goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings. Bidding him goodbye, idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Devotees take the idols for immersion in grand processions with music and dance.

Netizens bid farewell to Ganpati

The video has garnered around 21.4 million views since being shared and has also accumulated several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views.

A user wrote, "I see some awesome Kungfu style". A second user wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! From the deepest recesses of my heart". A third user wrote, "Super cute Good Bye sakshat gajanana Ganpati Bappa MORYA agle baras jaldi aa".

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra